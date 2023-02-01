Donors knew what they were getting

Pardon me if I don't shed a tear for the donors who complain that they were duped into giving money to Rep. George Santos' campaign ["Santos donors: 'misled and defrauded,' " News, Jan. 30]. Long before the media exposed Santos' fake resume and serious questions arose about his campaign finances, these donors knew full well a couple of facts. Santos echoed former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election of President Joe Biden was fraudulent, and Santos attended the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the violent assault on the Capitol. In other words, they willfully chose to send tens of thousands of dollars to a candidate who was a proven enemy of our democracy.

Edmund Fountaine, Oakdale

I don't feel too sorry for those in the 3rd Congressional District who were duped into voting for Rep. George Santos. There's not much difference between a faux Republican congressman who will vote the GOP line in Washington and a real Republican congressman who will vote the GOP line. The result is the same.

Robert Lowery, Wading River

So, the voters were duped by a candidate they thought was a successful, gay, Jewish, college-educated businessman. I'd be much more interested to hear why these people voted for Rep. George Santos over his Democratic opponent, Robert Zimmerman -- a successful, Gay, Jewish, college-educated businessman.

Robert Emproto, Huntington

Accept it — Santos is in Congress

You're kicking a guy while he's down ["Response lacking from Santos, staff," News, Jan. 23]. Give it a rest. What good does a story like this do for the public? Is it the mission to bully the guy until he cracks? Accept it -- he's in Congress. If people don't like him there, the remedy is the next election.

James J. Di Maio, Mineola