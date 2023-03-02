George Santos' gun bill and teaching financial literacy

‘National gun’ bill is repulsive, and worse

We elect our representatives to improve our lives. They should work on economic problems, health concerns, child care, homeland security, voting rights, saving democracy, hate crimes, and the obscene rise of gun violence. But some are working on a bill to make the AR-15-style rifle the “national gun of the United States” [“Readers shoot down Santos’ AR-15 idea,” Letters, Feb. 28].

This is vile, sickening, disgusting, despicable. I am so repulsed. The glorification of guns is a major U.S. problem, along with their accessibility. Why would we want a national gun, venerating a murder weapon?

I want members of Congress supporting this to look into the eyes of the parents of victims in Parkland, Florida; Uvalde, Texas; Michigan State; Virginia Tech; and Newtown, Connecticut. Sadly, I could go on. How insulting to the parents. Their pain never ends. And these representatives add to it every day.

Keep your gun home for protection. Keep your gun for hunting. Don’t tell your children that a gun is the greatest gift they’ll ever get.

Stop glorifying guns, and stop voting for people who believe guns are some kind of heavenly treasure. Guns kill.

— Roberta Comerchero, Commack

Most letters on Tuesday focused on Rep. George Santos introducing the AR-15 bill. His sponsorship is another topic entirely.

I have communicated to our two U.S. senators and my congressman my outrage at the prospect of a “national gun.” This absurd, disgraceful bill cannot go forward. No national gun, period.

— Frank Setteducati, Bridgehampton

Students, parents need money class

I agree that our schools, especially high schools, should educate students in basic financial literacy [“Teach financial skills to all students,” Letters, Feb. 15].

I also recommend many parents avail themselves of such a literacy course and maybe avoid getting into debt they can’t get out of.

— James R. Hall, Old Bethpage