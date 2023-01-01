Will the real George Santos please stand up?

Who is George Santos [“Donnelly opens probe into Santos claims,” News, Dec. 29]? We know he is not Jewish, yet he claims to be Jew-ISH, whatever that means. Is he gay, as he claims? Could Santos be gay-ISH? Perhaps he is gay as in lighthearted and carefree? Is he Hispanic or maybe Latin-ISH?

We now know that not only didn’t he graduate from college, but he never attended a university. Did he go to high school — is he educated-ISH? If he doesn’t resign immediately, then this “Congress-ISH”-elect person should resign as soon as he is seated. I voted for him and feel duped.

All of the “whataboutism” nonsense from both sides needs to stop because if something is wrong it is wrong, no matter one’s political bent. Santos exemplifies the cultural and moral decay in our society. Let us bring back integrity and ethical behavior in our politicians.

— Joel Reiter, Woodbury

George Santos claims he is not Jewish but Jew-ish. I’d say he is a nebbish.

— Vicki Appel, Massapequa Park

“Embellishments”? No. Lies! As a constituent of the 3rd Congressional District, I don’t want him representing me. We don’t need a deadbeat liar who still has not answered where that $700,000 campaign donation came from. We need to see the paperwork. Another savior who promises to “release his return after the audit”?

— Robert Detor, Port Washington

Do you want people operating on you who say they are doctors? Do you want people doing a brake job on your car who say they are mechanics? Do you want a person representing you who has no skills other than oration and the ability to lie?

George Santos has not shown skill, ability or knowledge, but his line is “trust me.” He has presented no reason to trust him. What has he told the truth about?

— Charlie Mirsky, Plainview

Thanks to George Santos for giving us a new euphemism for “lying” called “resume embellishments.”

— Roderick Andersson, Islip Terrace

George Santos should not be seated in Congress. We voted for a Mercedes-Benz and got a Pinto.

— Eddie Plant, Levittown