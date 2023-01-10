More reasons for Santos to resign

After flashing what appeared to be a white supremacist hand gesture in the House, Rep. George Santos should resign [“Santos shows hand sign used by far right,” News, Jan. 7]. But that would involve a sense of ethics, propriety or shame, none of which he seems to possess.

He also has hired some staff with white supremacist ties. Of course, an ethics investigation has been sought, but a Republican leader has simply said Santos won’t be endorsed in the next election. This is insufficient.

His lies and white supremacy leanings, which he hid from voters, must be called out. The failure to do so means his party will tolerate these lies and vile positions as long as it has a vote they like. Silence is assent.

— Paula Frome, Glen Cove

Rep. George Santos has confirmed the worst fears of voters [“No Santos response to probe questions,” News, Jan. 4]. He will not respond to questions and will be isolated, even by most of his own party. We don’t know what committee assignments, if any, he will get, but the outlook is not promising.

His time will be occupied not with the business of our nation and district, but with defending himself against a variety of investigations.

Every day that passes without local and national Republican leaders pressuring him to resign is a slap in the faces of voters. We are entitled to effective representation, which can only come after a special election to replace Santos.

— Howard J. Herman, Great Neck

Rep. George Santos should not have been sworn in to represent anyone as he has become an embarrassment to the Republican Party. It is unsettling that he will not resign and has the audacity to think he can represent his district.

I am a registered Republican, but my instincts were correct, and I voted for Democrat Robert Zimmerman. Santos should not be rewarded with a salary. He should be swept under a carpet and hopefully disappear permanently. He has made a mockery of what this country was founded on. We cannot stand by and give him any privileges.

— Grace A. Searby, Oyster Bay

Now, Rep. George Santos is insulting voters by ignoring the media and hoping all this goes away. Let’s keep up the pressure so this madness stops. I am so tired of staying in my lane trying to do everything right. It must be nice to go off the rails and not suffer consequences while others feel obliged to live up to a higher standard.

— Philip Boscia, Bayville

This fiasco may indeed boil down to just one word. The final nail in Rep. George Santos’ political coffin may have emerged — the theft and use of someone else’s checks “CNN: Santos used stolen checks in ‘08,” News, Jan. 5].

But I believe that Santos may just have conflated one word in all his ludicrous resume explanations. When he used the word “embellishment,” he most likely mixed it up with the word “embezzlement.”

Probably an innocent oversight.

— Michael Wagner, Great River

It appears that the high school that Rep. George Santos may have attended did not offer any courses on ethics or resume writing.

— Mary Roulette, West Islip

One politician can broadcast dangerous and hurtful lies, and many people want him back in office. Another politician tells lies that mostly hurt only himself, and people are screaming for his resignation [“Pol: ‘Consider resigning,’ ” News, Jan. 2]. Why is that?

In the case of the former political officeholder, he believes himself to be the victim of the lies he’s told.

While in the instance of the new officeholder, the public feels as if they’ve been victimized by the lies.

No politician who lies can claim to represent the people.

— Jim Incorvaia, Westbury

Thank you, Rep. George Santos, for showing that the American Dream is alive and well. Where else can a person of limited education and no apparent record of accomplishment, with just a fanciful, “embellished” resume and a whole lot of gall, rise to represent his district in Congress?

— Michael Golden, Great Neck

While Rep. George Santos’ lying to gain public office is inexcusable and reprehensible, it pales in comparison to the Republicans who violated their oath of office by being involved in and supporting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol to stop the lawful transition of power to a legitimately elected president.

They violated their oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

— Vincent Fiordalisi, East Norwich

We, the taxpayers, are now paying Rep. George Santos more than $3,300 a week for a position he won by lying about almost everything. Let that sink in.

— Dion Hellen, New Hyde Park