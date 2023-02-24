Just Sayin': In Missouri, children can carry guns, too

In Missouri, children can carry guns, too

The Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives has rejected a law that would prevent children of any age from carrying guns.

That’s right — a kid, a toddler, can legally walk, or toddle, down the street with an AR-15 rifle.

Sgt. Charles Wall, spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said, “Under current state law, there is no minimum age to lawfully possess a firearm.”

Republican State Rep. Tony Lovasco said: “Government should prohibit acts that directly cause measurable harm to others, not activities we simply suspect might escalate.”

But a child, who can’t drive, buy liquor or see an R-rated movie, can legally carry a gun. The Missouri House on Feb. 8 voted overwhelmingly, 104-39, to ban children from carrying guns.

Apparently, the Second Amendment allows kids to carry guns, too.

— Michael McBride, Moriches

Merchants can’t add credit card surcharge

The practice of credit card “surcharging” is prohibited by New York State under Section 518 of the New York General Business Law which, in no uncertain terms, makes it illegal for merchants to charge extra if a customer wants to use a credit card. Businesses must advertise accurate prices.

A business may offer a discount if consumers pay in cash, but it cannot charge more at the register simply because a consumer uses a credit card. A $40 restaurant entree should be $40, not $40 plus a 4% credit card surcharge misleadingly added at the end of the meal.

According to state law, if the restaurant is to price an entree at $41.60 then, legally, it may offer a 4% discount for cash.

Why are we allowing this deceptive practice to continue?

— Brian Chipetine, West Hempstead

Give kids a break — for real

Every school break, I am excited that my son has a chance to get away from the rigorous workload. Until he informs me that he has a group project, some reading, and two other assignments that are due when he gets back. What?!

Conversely, he said one of his 11th-grade teachers told the students that he will be taking a break, not grading tests or checking email. Teachers do deserve the break, too.

But what about the students? Why aren’t they getting a true vacation from school? A complete stepping away from the workload. A decompression from the stress and anxiety of a rigorous course load. It’s like that during Christmas, winter and spring breaks.

It continues when they get to college, too, a never-ending cycle of work for my daughter, a junior in college.

I get that they need to cover a certain amount of material throughout the year. But at what expense? What is the price the children pay for having to continuously dive into books for the entire academic year?

Look, I’m usually not the parent who complains about the workload. I’m not the mom who thinks kids should get participation awards.

I’ve always encouraged a strong work ethic from my three children, and they always had high standards for themselves. But I’m so tired of the academic stress put on these kids.

Our children should also be taught the importance of the balance between work and play — shutting down for a while, so they can come back refreshed.

— Tedra Grant, Dix Hills