School math standards, Climate Week, LI offshore projects, Babylon HS coach Robert Cox

Do the math: Tests today don’t add up

When I was in elementary school, you needed to attain a grade of 75 out of 100 to pass. In high school, all you needed was a grade of 65 to pass.

In today’s math Regents exams, the exam writers seem to have difficulty making a test that will have a raw score of 100 [“State makes math education harder,” Opinion, Sept. 14].

Instead, most of them have a maximum score of around 86. Hence, this creates a need to design a raw score conversion table. Getting 50% of the 2021 raw score, 43, will get you an remarkable conversion grade of 77. Getting only 30% of the total raw score will get you an incredible conversion grade of 65. Yes, knowing only 30% of the work will allow you to advance to the next level. Why not establish a ratio that corresponds to the converted grade?

It’s no wonder students have difficulty passing higher level math subjects. They can advance with 30% proficiency of the material. Maybe the first thing to really look at is not the ever-changing curriculum but instead returning to the basic strategies. They seem to have worked for many years.

— Phil Grella, Rockville Centre

The writer is a retired math teacher.

One of the most significant issues that schools face is the rise in student and faculty absenteeism.

To mitigate this problem, schools need substitute teachers who are adept at managing diverse classrooms and can maintain classroom continuity. The age-old practice of using the least experienced teachers as substitutes needs a post-pandemic reexamination.

Seasoned educators bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to the table. They have honed their classroom management techniques over the years and have the ability to adapt their teaching styles to different learning needs, ensuring uninterrupted student progress.

With a deep understanding of the curriculum, qualified substitutes can seamlessly continue the lesson plan, preventing any disruption of the learning process. When substitute teachers lack this experience, it is challenging for them to establish the same level of trust and rapport with students, impacting their overall academic experience.

By using experienced educators as substitutes, students don’t lose out during their regular teachers’ absences. It’s a win-win situation for students and teachers.

— Noah Cooper, Smithtown

Climate Week helps focus on LI projects

Back-to-school time means another Climate Week, which began Sunday with the “March to End Fossil Fuels” rally ahead of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday [“Climate change hot topic at summit,” News, Sept. 17].

We’ll hear again that the window to avert the worst effects of climate change is even narrower. Yet, let’s focus on hope.

President Joe Biden has blocked oil drilling on thousands of acres of public land, including the pristine Alaskan tundra and offshore areas.

According to the International Energy Association, renewable energy capacity is surging worldwide as fossil fuel prices and energy security concerns rise.

Clean energy additions are expected to leap by a third this year, and next year, rising to 4,500 gigawatts, equal to the combined energy output of the United States and China.

Despite rising costs and supply-chain issues, U.S. offshore wind projects are advancing in nearby Massachusetts and New Jersey.

— Alexa Marinos, North Babylon

Coach’s values still valid decades later

I was saddened to read of Robert Cox’s passing [“Robert Cox, 97, high school football coach,” Obituaries, Sept. 14].

In 1966, as Babylon High School’s football coach, Cox left an indelible imprint on my life. He was a man of integrity who taught his players the meaning of discipline, maximum effort, teamwork and brotherhood.

After a successful freshman football season, I decided (with significant prodding from my parents) to bypass football and just work after school through the next season. Cox, upon learning this at the start of my sophomore year, visited me at my after-school job and convinced me that I had one chance in life to play football (which I was good at) and an entire life to work. He even offered to speak with my parents.

After conferring with my parents, I chose playing for him and earned varsity letters and championships over the next three seasons.

At 71, working full-time at a high level, I still refer back to those days and personal lessons gained through my experiences and relationships with coach Cox and my teammates that helped instill confidence, teamwork and continuing development of competence into my persona.

Indeed, I’m not sure they make them like him anymore.

— Thomas Melito, Babylon