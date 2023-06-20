Learning history and civics, depression, fathers, and Hilaria and Alex Baldwin

Students have a lot to learn about history

Albany’s plan to downgrade the importance of coursework in U.S. History and civics should not be enacted [“ ‘F’ in History for State Ed. Dept,” Letters, June 4]. I volunteer at the American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport, where many exhibits represent military aviation history with an emphasis on World War II war planes that are still operational.

Visitors are awed when they see the B-25 Mitchell bomber and are told that 16 of these planes, led by Jimmy Doolittle, bombed Japan early in the war. They see the C-47 military transport exhibit. More than 800 of these planes enabled about 13,000 paratroopers to jump behind enemy lines during the Normandy D-Day invasion.

Although interested in the museum, many adults and most children know little about the war. It is far removed from their current interests in social media, Xboxes and computer games.

Yet this war was the largest, most devastating war in history. Tens of millions of people died during the war. The rise of Adolf Hitler and Nazism in the 1930s, leading to the war, and the Cold War with Russia after it, are all part of the history, civics and social studies that should be taught to everyone.

— Bill Domjan, Melville

The writer spent three years as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division jumping from C-47 military planes.

Feeling down? Try to make best of it

Colleen Merlo, chief executive of the Association for Mental Health and Wellness, thinks “young people don’t have the resources and tools an older generation has developed” [“Snapshot of LI’s depression bout,” News, June 16]. Seriously? All the participation awards, “you are special” talk and socialization that parents coddled them with haven’t done the trick? Not exactly shocking.

If you think things are bad, they are. If you think “these times” make life unbearable, it is.

Foster resiliency, gratefulness and compassion for your community. These times are better for humanity than at any point in history. Consider yourself blessed and carry on.

My parents did that when they emigrated legally to the United States over 60 years ago from communist East Germany. They had a daughter, my sister, who died of severe mental illness and lifelong Type 1 diabetes at 52.

Our family persevered together despite challenges we all face. My family is grateful, and so am I.

— Glen Rose, Holbrook

Also judge a president by team of advisers

The reader who appeals for unity in our nation’s political discourse hampered his argument when he described President Joe Biden as “an elderly president who at times exhibits questionable mental capacity” [“America’s crossroad in seeking unity,” Letters, June 16].

Criticizing our current president for his political decision-making is certainly fair game. Judge him by his legislative agenda. Sitting with ears pricked up, eagerly waiting for Biden to slur a word in a speech, is pathetic. Besides, when you elect a leader, you are also placing trust in that person’s team of advisers, not just that person.

Smearing Biden after his years of leadership and experience is silly at best and an exercise in execrable ageism at worst.

— Nick Santora, Roslyn Heights

Gone 50 years, my dad is still in my heart

Lori Smith’s essay spoke for so many of us who have lost our dads at a young age “When Father’s Day is a nightmare for a child,” Opinion, June 18].

My father died 50 years ago after a long battle with cancer. I left his bedside the night before, not knowing what was to come yet not wanting to leave. The next morning, my mother and aunt somberly came up our walkway, giving me the news: “Dad is gone.” Our world was never the same, frozen in time.

My sister, then 13, was at school, and a neighbor went to pick her up. I knew that once she saw our neighbor, her world would change forever.

We forged on with the help of a strong mom, loving family and friends. Yet on Father’s Day, in my head I acknowledged that “it’s now been 50 years without my dad.”

Life teaches us to go on, and every day I hold love and gratitude for my courageous father in my heart.

— Donna Goddard, Holbrook

Nothing funny in remarks on Baldwins

Shame on Amy Schumer “Schumer mocks Baldwin in a new special,” flash!, June 15]. Her comments about Hilaria and Alex Baldwin hit a new low. Calling someone a sociopath? Joking about their children and, worst of all, about an innocent woman’s tragic death?

Does Schumer have no other new material? That kind of obnoxious and mean-spirited routine should not be mistaken for talent. It’s a sad statement of what passes for comedy. Even in poking fun at others, we need to retain kindness and respect toward our fellow humans.

— Cathy LaFalce, Bethpage