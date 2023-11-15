Home schooling, gun control, judicial elections, doctor shortage

It’s parents who are teaching their kids

In the article “Home-schooling got pandemic boost” [News, Nov. 12], Merrick schools Superintendent Dominick Palma said: “I would assume it’s a significant challenge to be home and be both your child’s parent and your child’s teacher.” He should be advised that parents are first and foremost teachers of their children — from birth throughout their children’s lives. They are also their children’s caregivers.

It is significant that this quote was given a separate large, bold display. As a parent of three children, I believe Palma’s quote indicates a superior attitude prevalent in our education system today: Teachers know better than their students’ parents what is good for them.

If teachers wanted what is best for their students, they would educate the parents along with the students and give parents choices instead of trying to undermine their parental rights.

When teachers are instructing a particular subject, why are they teaching moral issues? And they don’t tell parents. Don’t cater to the few who have an agenda. If you’re going to teach more than reading, writing and arithmetic, tell the parents. It should be mandatory. Education should be a joint venture with teachers and parents.

— Theresa Rosavitch, East Patchogue

A gun is not like a fire extinguisher

A reader made an analogy that has two flaws [“Why should people own assault rifles?”, Letters, Nov. 8].

The reason Israel is encouraging its citizens to arm themselves is because they are dealing with an enemy that wants to come into their homes not to rob them but kill them.

Second, to compare a fire extinguisher to a gun as a safety measure in your home is not good logic. A fire extinguisher is a positive thing meant to save lives. A gun is a negative thing used to kill people.

The more people who own guns, the more we are endangered by unjustified use of them.

Months ago, a boy rang the doorbell at the wrong door and was shot to death.

Also, not long ago, a person was shot when he opened the door to the wrong car thinking it was his car. I actually have done that once myself, so I guess I’m lucky to be alive.

— Julius Jacobs, East Islip

Saying that having a gun in your house is the same as having a fire extinguisher in your house is a false equivalency.

If I use a fire extinguisher incorrectly or when it is not needed, all I will have is a mess to clean up or repairs to make. If I use a gun incorrectly or when it is not needed, a person may end up dead, and assault weapons make it even more dangerous.

— Kathy Dubuke, Farmingdale

Here is why these groups support Israel

A reader wrote that “Randi F. Marshall’s liberal friends appear to be missing in action” [“Why hate? After all, we’re all Americans,” Letters, Nov. 10].

The reader touts that the real supporters of Israel are “evangelicals, supporters of former President Donald Trump, and conservatives.”

The reasons for that support? Evangelicals are for Israel due to the end times Biblical prophecy. Trump likely supports Israel for the votes of said evangelicals, and most of his supporters seem to believe anything he says. Many Conservatives love Israel for its ethnic democracy which they would love to have here in the United States.

These are not reasons suggesting a great love for Jewish people or a respect for objective reality.

— Jeff Bollbach, Freeport

No reason to vote for any of the judges

Researchers are correct when they cite the reason for voters not casting any votes for judges [“When voters can’t judge the candidates,” News, Nov. 12]. Yes, some voters may reject the idea of cross-endorsements and the lack of choices.

Why should I waste any time affirming the choices that the political bosses have already made for me?

It’s absolutely true that in the case of judges, my vote will make no difference. There’s no reason to vote when the only choices are “yes” or “abstain.”

I am not fooled by the illusion of choice on the ballot.

— Cassandra Lems, New Hyde Park

Doctors shortage will be no big surprise

To become a doctor, we ask a person to spend as much as 11 years in medical school and residency while incurring a massive amount of debt [“Ease debt load for new doctors,” Editorial, Nov. 13].

We then require them to battle with insurance companies on a daily basis for the remainder of their careers. Yet we give the tax breaks to hedge fund managers. Shocking, isn’t it, that we can’t find enough people to become doctors?

— Robert Nicolai, Northport