Idling cars, NY reparations bill

Dealing with idling cars is a challenge

In Patchogue, where I am mayor, we also have had concerns about cars idling and passed such legislation in 2019 [“NY bill aims to cut idling with tickets, fines,” News, Dec. 17].

The issue then was about the idling of cars in our parks, at the Mascot Dock and in other public lots.

We are again expanding the discussion to all our municipal parking lots and possibly to our Main Street parking spaces. These are areas we control and can ticket under local legislation.

In the evenings with food delivery drivers, idling cars on Main Street is a problem.

I cannot imagine even trying to ticket the cars on line on a Friday night at a Mexican fast-food restaurant on Medford Avenue or ticketing parents as they await their children after school.

In government, we need to control the things we can control and not attempt to control the things we cannot. To make the public believe you can do this is political rhetoric at its worst.

These are just a couple of thoughts from a mayor who would have to try to enforce this uncontrollable and seemingly unenforceable legislation if passed.

— Paul Pontieri, Patchogue

We shouldn’t pay now for reparations

I am stunned that Gov. Kathy Hochul would sign a bill to study the pros and cons to see if reparations for slavery are viable [“Reparation funds can be better used,” Letters, Dec. 27]. This can further divide this state.

I understand what she wants to accomplish with voters. But people living today had nothing to do with slavery more than 250 years ago.

It’s not right to ask today’s Americans to contribute to a fund to atone for these past wrongs. I can only hope people will see through this and reject the so-called best intentions. Hochul should reevaluate her support of this.

— Don Otlin, Franklin Square