Island Garden memories, school taxes, landfill dependence

Ah, nailing down Island Garden memories

It’s about time the Island Garden received recognition for its contribution to rock music on Long Island in the 1960s ["A Garden grew on LI," fanfare, March 19]. I also have many fond memories of the Garden. It was part of my life through high school.

I spent my time behind the scenes. We did things like hanging event posters in the area around the Garden, directing cars to parking spots and operating the big spotlights in front of the Garden before an event. Our compensation? Free admission, so I saw a lot.

One lasting memory was of a good friend (whose father owned the Garden) and me doing one of our small Garden tasks. I was approached by a guy who asked us for a hammer and nails. He was on the road crew for the rock group Cream, and the crew used the requested items to nail the drum kit to the stage.

I didn't understand why the kit was nailed down until the performance that night. As Ginger Baker played those drums, broken drumsticks went flying out into the audience during most of the set. I hoped those nails that I gave the crew would hold. They did, and it was a great concert.

— Larry Ferraro, Port Jefferson Station

Seniors paying taxes helps communities

Every year, as school tax vote time approaches, letters arrive from senior citizens s complaining about having to pay school taxes since their children have graduated [“I’m paying school taxes for 5 decades,” Letters, March 23].

These letters ignore two important facts. When their children went to school, the previous generation of senior citizens paid for their children — or taxes would have been much higher — and we all benefit from having an educated population.

I am 76 and my children have long since graduated from public schools, but I believe in supporting education for all.

However, this ignores a deeper point. School taxes — the only taxes we get to vote on directly — are based on property values, which means that someone living on a fixed income, whose house has appreciated in value, may struggle to pay. If town and school taxes were based on income, that issue would be ameliorated. This is a concept with many ramifications, but one that is surely worthy of consideration.

— Ellen Solow Holzman, Mattituck

Do the math. A typical family might have two children in attending public school for 12 years at a cost to the district of X dollars per year per child. Easy to see why you might want to pay for this over a period of five decades. Some of us do not have any children, others might have a flock. School taxes are not computed on the number of children attending or services needed.

The reader does not mention Social Security, another system that we pay into for more years than we usually collect. Would the reader like to see a statute of limitations on that?

Sending one’s children to private school is a choice. Think that tuition iscovereds by the entire cost of a kid’s private schooling? Think again. A short list of some private school services that are paid for or subsidized by public taxes are: busing, textbooks, computers, nursing services and special-education services.

So, it sounds like the reader is not getting such an unfair deal after all.

— Howie Weinick, Woodmere

The reader’s letter is disturbing. Years ago,A man in his 60s once told mesaid, “My kids are all grown so all I care about is taxes.”

We all suffer and benefit equally because of high school taxes. And we all grew up with older people paying the taxes that gave us our education.

One of the first things that young couples explore when moving to a new community is the quality of schools. If people choose private schools, that is their choice. To not want to pay to educate later generations is selfish.

— Jim Intravia, Medford

I am tired of the umpteenth yet another letter about taxes. If one lives in a community, one must support that community regardless of whether all services are used. One of my children is of retirement age. I cannot tell you the last time I played softball on town fields. Enough moaning.

— Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

Together, we can lessen landfill dependence

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine, along with Town Supervisors Angie Carpenter of Islip, Ed Wehrheim of Smithtown and Richard Schaffer of Babylon, expressed concern regarding the need for recycling programs as a method for dealing with the Brookhaven landfill’s upcoming closure [“Tackling waste management,” Our Towns, March 16].

They would like to see state officials get more involved with local waste management. While state input would be welcome and perhaps could influence manufacturers to purchase more recyclables, let’s not forget about good old-fashioned self-reliance.

Consumers, not just state officials and waste management officials, need to get involved. For example, as Long Island residents, we should start by considering whether the product packaging of products is overdone. If so, we should ask manufacturers to use packaging that sends less waste to landfills.

If we all work together, there’s a chance we can lessen our dependency on landfills and take pride in protecting the ecological systems that provide us with life’s essentials, pure water and clean air.

— Diane Lundegaard, Dix Hills