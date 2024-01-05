Israel-Gaza war, nursing homes, Steve Bellone

Views on Gaza war weave complexities

Cathy Young’s op-ed “War and extremism imperil freedom” is subtitled “Tensions over Israel-Hamas war are no excuse for quickly rushing to judgment” [Opinion, Dec. 22]. Yet this is exactly what she does: rushes to judgment.

On one hand, she acknowledges the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7 and the double standard in the condemnation of Israel’s response. Yet, on the other hand, she goes on to affirm the credibility of Israel’s accusers that it is using this premeditated attack on innocent Israeli civilians as an excuse to “carry out ethnic cleansing.” Isn’t ethnic cleansing just another term for “genocide”?

As a Jewish American, I can only feel fear when one more person with a voice gaslights Israel in this increasing climate of world antisemitism. Isn’t Young’s opinion really blaming and judging those she portends to acknowledge and sympathize with?

How can she call out the “double standard” of world condemnation of Israel, when at the same time she promotes the same condemnation by even suggesting that Israel is committing “ethnic cleansing.”

— Mozelle Dayan, Hicksville

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cathy Young simplistically deconstructs any disagreement on several issues, from Ukraine and the Middle East to our own domestic issues, by resorting to the usual tropes as threats to democracy, autocratic proclivity, etc.

On the facing page, Matt Davies’ political cartoon Game of Drones [Opinion, Dec. 22] shows Ukraine and presumably Russia waging their war of unmanned drones swarming into each other’s territory. In this new warfare, computer chips are key and 20-somethings at computer consoles kill people remotely.

Finally, on the same day, a short article said that U.S. semiconductor companies are providing chips to Russia despite export restrictions [“U.S. chips still going to Russia,” LI Business, Dec. 22]. Just who else in this country is providing support to Russia?

Once the shooting starts, rational analysis is often the first casualty of war. The path to these wars and possible wars to come, as well other global problems, are not binary in choice, as readers are often led to believe.

Intellectual humility, as well as a diversity of opinions, would serve readers well.

— Marc Schenck, Albertson

Israel has every right to go after and destroy Hamas after what occurred on Oct. 7 [“Pause Mideast war to take stock,” Editorial, Dec. 22]. No argument about that.

One, however, needs to consider the root cause. Much of it, perhaps all of it, lies at the feet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His entire political life has been consistently dismissive of the Palestinian issue and people.

Has he ever indicated it’s something that is ever going to need changing? His words have always appeared to reflect a view that Palestinians aren’t worthy of real political concern or serious thought. How do decades of that belief system fester within a community that it is being directed at? It’s not a hard question to answer.

So as Israel rightfully tries to destroy Hamas, there continues to seemingly be little concern for an end game that will result in any real substantive change or reconciliation.

— Steven Swalgen, Farmingdale

Nursing home needs ignored for decades

As a retired nursing home administrator, I read with interest and a degree of anger the editorial “State health data must get better” Opinion, Dec. 26]. Nursing home advocates have been begging for decades for improved guidance, collaborative education and increased funding for our facilities.

These efforts have been either ignored or met with punitive, window-dressing paperwork and intensive regulations that have little or no effect on residents’ care and services. Sadly, it took a pandemic to shed light on problems that have existed for years.

New York touts itself as a progressive state and spends countless millions on initiatives to reflect that. Yet it cannot find the money and courage to address the most basic health needs of our deserving seniors.

It is long overdue for this state to find the collective will and reallocation of resources to address this long-standing injustice to our needy seniors.

— Michael Tartaglia, Franklin Square

Bellone photo worth a thousand words

So former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, looking back at his 12 years in office, is shown in a photo with a small plastic water bottle alongside him [“Bellone reflects on his legacy as term comes to an end,” News, Dec. 30].

We’ve read numerous articles about recycling problems. It would have sent a great message if he was pictured with a reusable bottle.

— Susan Masone, Huntington