How do we deal with the war in Gaza?

On the issue of proportionality of war, what exactly constitutes a proportional response by Israel to being attacked [“Excruciating math of the war in Gaza,” Opinion, Nov. 5]?

Should Israel kill the precise number of babies that were butchered by Hamas and then stop the war? Should Israel invade a music festival in Gaza and rape and murder the precise number of young people and then stop? Should they shoot the exact number of elderly people and then declare an end to the war? So what is a “proportionate” response to these atrocities?

Israel remains the only democracy in the world that’s condemned for acting “disproportionately” each time it refuses to surrender and allow its citizens to be slaughtered. Israel’s goal of removing Hamas as the controlling political and military power in Gaza is proportionate because Oct. 7 made clear that Hamas now poses an existential threat to Israel. It is proportionate because Hamas has made it clear that its barbaric actions on Oct. 7 will be attempted again and again until they are successful.

Israel is justified in not agreeing to a cease-fire until Hamas is eradicated and the threat removed.

— Sam Leibowitz, Plainview

Any reference to Israel’s response to the slaughter of innocent men, women and children as “disproportionate” should prompt the immediate release of the horrific videos taken by Hamas during its commission of its attacks, including the murder and beheading of children, rape of young girls and women, and indiscriminate murders and kidnappings of innocent concertgoers.

Only then will people comprehend the true savagery of these cowards who now hide behind the innocent hostages and the same women and children who have become the focus of the anti-Israeli protests.

Would a proportionate response include exacting the same atrocities on Hamas? Apparently, the Hamas videos were deemed too horrific to put on TV by the same networks that had no hesitation in showing the civilians injured and killed by the Israeli aerial attacks after being urged by Israel to evacuate.

As disturbing as the release of the Hamas videos would be, it is just as important that the public get a full understanding of these atrocities as it was to have the concentration camp videos released in order to comprehend the full extent of the Nazis’ unspeakable actions.

— Gary A. Zucker, East Meadow

While the world cries for a cease-fire, it conveniently forgets that a cease-fire actually was in effect, broken on the morning of Oct. 7 when a horde of attackers crossed into Israel, leaving over 1,400 men, women, and children dead while kidnapping about 240 others [“Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City,” News, Nov. 8]. We didn’t hear any talk of a cease-fire until Israel began its defensive operations with the dual goals of rescuing the hostages and rooting out the perpetrators.

Instead of crying to Israel to cease its operations in Gaza, the world should be pressuring the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 atrocities to surrender and release every hostage.

— Leonard Cohen, Wantagh

The Republicans finally elected a House speaker whose first act was denying emergency military aid to Israel unless the new Internal Revenue Service effort to catch wealthy tax cheats is defunded [“GOP’s Israel aid bill tied to spending cuts,” News, Nov. 3].

How despicable to leave our allies in Israel and Ukraine standing alone until the wealthy and dishonest here are free to evade taxes without peril.

If the idea was to force Democrats into a nay vote that can be used politically, it was both a craven and dangerous strategy. Israel and Ukraine both need funding along with humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

— Cynthia Lovecchio,

Remsenburg

The GOP in its homage to its wealthy supporters wants to reduce the additional funding of the IRS. As IRS agents typically return more revenue than they are paid, this move would actually increase the deficits that the GOP is so against. This is a position that happens only when a Democrat is in the White House.

Who can forget former Vice President Dick Cheney famously saying that President Ronald Reagan proved that in politics “deficits don’t matter.” At least not when they’re created by Republicans.

— Joe Squerciati, Hicksville

I read with sadness the response by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to the Hamas-Israel war [“Dems’ emotional divisions over Israel are on display,” News, Nov. 5]. She accused President Joe Biden of supporting “genocide” against Palestinians and said American voters will remember his actions. Is she a true Democrat?

Many supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders did not vote for 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump was elected president. If the Democratic left does not vote for Biden, then Trump will be elected president again. Is this really what Tlaib wants? Is she really for the betterment of the United States?

— Carl Fusoni, Dix Hills

As a Jew, singing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, and chanting “Never again” at rallies may be comforting, but that should be replaced with commonsense protest against Israeli expansion [“Hundreds in Plainview rally for Israel, hostages’ return,” News, Nov. 6].

Public opinion regarding Israel must be grounded in the unquestionable reality that sheer survival, not conquest, has always been the prime aim of Jewish people throughout history. Hopefully, moral leadership of the highest order will somehow emerge, as it has during other chaotic times, to end this descent into madness.

— Fred Barnett, Lake Grove

Whatever your heritage, ethnicity or background, we must learn to respect each other and our beliefs. Some families go into debt so our children can attend college, and what are they learning? Certainly not tolerance. Certainly not empathy.

While ripping down pictures of those kidnapped by Hamas, can they see their loved ones in those pictures? When threatening others, can they put themselves in their place?

Violence and hatred cannot be tolerated by our schools. Words and actions cannot be taken back in this age of technology. They will follow these young people into their future.

Students who harass and are violent should be suspended and not reinstated until they attend classes about acceptance and peaceful protest.

Mass shootings, leaving someone in the road after running them over, and fights over a parking spot are all too common. When parents empty a bowl of candy from a porch on Halloween as their children watch and learn is just the beginning.

We must direct our anger and fear differently. Otherwise, I fear for all of us.

— Carol Walsh, St. James