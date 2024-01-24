Fake vaccination records, animal cruelty, tax donations, Nassau cricket stadium

Falsify vax records and keep a license?

Jeanette Breen, a deceitful midwife, claims she is a private person who wants to pay her fine and continue practicing [“670 LI students linked to midwife,” News, Jan. 19]. Is this the message the state Department of Health should be conveying to the public? Why isn’t she being prosecuted by the Nassau County district attorney?

What has happened to the hundreds of children whose parents thought they were vaccinated and got sick because they weren’t? What happened to the other children, faculty and staff in the schools who have been exposed to these unvaccinated children?

What are the consequences for the parents who knowingly gave their children the mail-order homeopathic remedy?

And, most important, why is Breen still practicing?

— Michele M. Rothfeld, Smithtown

The writer is a retired school district administrator.

I’m not sure how Jeanette Breen escaped her crime without a jail sentence, receiving only a fine and restrictions and — incredibly — retaining the ability to continue practicing as a midwife “Crack down on fake vax cards,” Editorial, Jan. 23].

All those people her lies put at risk, and especially all the front-line workers who put themselves at risk every day during a pandemic that has killed more than 1 million people in our country, deserve better.

— Robert Emproto, Huntington

Jeanette Breen is fined $300,000, but half will be waived if she follows some restrictions. She is continuing to practice!

People are put in jail for stealing money, but Breen gets a relative slap on the wrist for stealing health.

— Joan Hartmann, Oceanside

Jeanette Breen falsifies vaccine records for almost 1,500 children, and all she gets is a fine.

Last year, a Babylon schoolteacher who gave alcohol to a 15-year-old student and had sex with her received probation “Probation for sex with student,” News, Nov. 28]. In another story the same day, the convicted head of a $30 million fraudulent mass-mailing scheme was given probation [“No prison for mail scheme ringleader,” News].

How about some jail time? I guess crime does pay.

— Rich Sundermier, Rockville Centre

Sentence falls short for fatally kicking dog

The 2-year sentence for the soccer coach who “punted” and killed a tiny, defenseless dog is inadequate [“LI man convicted in killing of dog,” News, Jan. 12]. This person should be incarcerated with violent criminals because the crime he committed was inhumane. It is analogous to a professional boxer punching a defenseless child. There is no possible excuse or explanation for his action. His pet dog should be taken away from him, just like Child Protective Services would remove children for their own safety.

— Richard Nattis, Woodbury

Such incompetence in donations gaffe

I was outraged when I read the article “Tax donations going unspent” [News, Jan. 20]. It made my blood boil! How can this happen? What a disgrace, and why did it take five years to discover that the selected charities weren’t getting their donations?

The incompetence is staggering.

— Sherri Levinson, Great Neck

Not hearing crickets over planned stadium

Eisenhower Park is larger than Central Park. The reader criticizing the planned temporary Cricket World Cup stadium at Eisenhower Park might not know that [“Planned stadium already making a mark,” Letters, Jan. 22]. It still has 12 softball fields, some 10 parking lots and more than enough running and walking paths to offset one parking lot, two fields and a running track.

Planning a world-class event takes time to do it right. Cricket is an up-and-coming sport with a big following on Long Island, in the tri-state area and worldwide. This event should bring in sports tourists from many countries.

I personally know of many Bermudians planning to attend. The boost to hotels, restaurants and transportation is invaluable. I would also hope that a sports television network picks it up to be viewed worldwide.

— Susan Verity, Baldwin

Nassau County has unveiled its rendering of a 34,000-seat cricket stadium [“A look at cricket venue,” News, Jan. 19]. Now? Let’s throw in the $10 million of pandemic relief money for County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s celebration of the county’s 125th anniversary. Contrast this to last year’s article “NUMC manager’s deficit balloons to record $164 million” News, June 5], a deficit for which Nassau County guarantees the debt in case of default.

Blakeman, County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and their financial gurus must be aware that, unlike the federal government, they do not have access to the Federal Reserve to print money.

If the county continues on this path, they won’t be watching cricket. They’ll be listening to them when the house of cards collapses and more residents leave.

— Michael J. Vicchiarelli, Eastport