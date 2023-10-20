GOP wants to keep status quo in the House

Republicans support Republicans. Democrats support Democrats. The fact that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was ever considered for House speaker perfectly illustrates this [“Jordan fails speaker vote again,” News, Oct. 19]. I am an independent. Our elected officials are supposed to focus on problem solving — not politics. And although that may seem altruistic, even some of Jordan’s own colleagues called him a divider and wrong for the job.

This move had nothing to do with pushing the GOP’s moderate agenda. It’s more about retaining the status quo, where our elected officials have gotten little accomplished.

Extremism results in nothing and until we, the public, begin to understand that, and push for change, our elected officials will continue to be an embarrassment on both sides of the aisle. This voter would much rather have some bipartisan accomplishments than the existing stalemates. Jordan wouldn’t have made a good speaker because he likely would do the opposite.

— Bill Cook, Long Beach

The House members are all Americans, yet they are letting their party goals keep them from working for America. It would be beneficial to work together, elect a speaker and have a budget in place before innocent, hardworking people are furloughed or have to work without getting paid.

If the House Republicans can’t agree on a speaker, how much harder is it for Israel to make an agreement with the Hamas terrorists? Israel is defending itself after the barbaric surprise attack by Hamas, which is trying to extract sympathy.

How can anyone feel sorry for Hamas? It started this war. Innocent Palestinian civilians are unfortunately in harm’s way because of their vile leaders. Hamas should admit its wrongdoing, accept the consequences and apologize to its people — and Israel — for starting this war. Innocent people on both sides are in the crosshairs.

— Rosanna Walther, Shoreham

At a time when our country and the world are in serious trouble, leadership in Washington is what is needed. We’re dealing with an Israel-Hamas war, another war in Ukraine, and China is at Taiwan’s gates. We need adults doing the right thing. While I supported former Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor, he is not running for speaker, so I interpreted that three of our congressmen voting for him meant they don’t take that process seriously [“Zeldin votes by LI trio are jolt,” News, Oct. 18]. The House needs a permanent speaker. If you don’t take your job seriously, leave.

Democrats were, sadly, on the same page; Republicans were not, and that likely will lose them the House next year. Americans do not want to see chaos. They deserve better.

— Michael Carl Tanner, Bohemia

The writer is a former Conservative Party committeeman.

The House speaker situation has been embarrassing, and with the Middle East erupting into flames, that’s getting dangerous as well. What the Republican Party has needed is someone whom I consider to be the perfect compromise nominee: former four-term Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Here’s what makes Zeldin the perfect nominee: Although he lost the 2022 gubernatorial race, he put up a strong fight and helped flip three upstate districts from blue to red, which led to the GOP retaking the House. He is an Army veteran and reservist with experience in the war on terror. And he’s Jewish.

Can anyone come up with a more complete package at a time like this than America electing a Jewish speaker, showing solidarity with Israel as it faces an existential threat on multiple fronts? If Zeldin isn’t viewed as the perfect compromise speaker-designee who can get unanimous GOP support, I believe no one will.

But if the GOP continues with this madness, it should just hand over the speaker’s gavel to Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in shame, never to reclaim it again.

— Eugene R. Dunn, Medford

I believe it’s disingenuous for a reader to blame the dysfunctional Republican-led House on the Democrats while also expecting the Democrats to fix the chaos of the Republicans’ own making [“While GOP squabbles, House fiddles around,” Letters, Oct. 17].

After 15 rounds of voting, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy essentially turned his fate and the power of the speaker over to “eight rebel Republicans.” The eight are most interested in creating social media bites for fundraising and burning down norms and institutions for their benefit.

McCarthy was unable to negotiate in good faith with the Democrats, first having to seek the approval of his radical fringe who were unwilling to work with Democrats or their own speaker. Because of this, McCarthy was often forced to stick a finger in the eyes of Democrats and even begin impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden without evidence but armed with the grievances of those still unwilling to accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

Why would the Democrats throw McCarthy a lifeline when the Republicans are determined to cling to their anvil instead?

— Paul Schaefer, Smithtown