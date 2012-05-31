Letter: Airlines provide free babysitting

I heard about airlines charging extra for aisle and window seats and how this may force families to sit apart ["Airlines urged: Keep families near," News, May 28]. I think it's brilliant.

How nice to have a cranky 4-year-old handed off to total strangers for the duration of the flight! Just think of all the toddlers in the dreaded middle seats entertaining heretofore unknown adults for an entire flight while the parents relax.

The poor flight attendants will be forced to run up and down the aisles, walking children to the restroom or locating parents of weeping, giggling, fighting or sick kids.

No legislation is needed. This situation will take care of itself within a week.

Susan Galante, Farmingville