Letter: Are LI schools a good deal?

I find the results of the poll by the Stony Brook University Center for Survey Research interesting ["Can't make ends meet," News, Jan. 18]. The pollsters claim that 56 percent feel that they receive excellent or good quality for their school taxes. Yet, I read in "Too many not ready for college" [Editorial, Jan. 17] that majorities of students entering Nassau Community and Suffolk County community colleges require remedial classes before starting college-level work.

It sure sounds to me as if our local school boards have convinced taxpayers that they are the best thing since apple pie and that all our money just keeps our kids ahead of the rest of the state in education. So we prove this by paying again to re-educate our kids in our community colleges, because they obviously didn't learn the first time in high school.

Paul Sheridan, Hicksville