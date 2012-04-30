Letter: Assault story is a warning

The story about the Roslyn psychiatrist's alleged sexual assault of a patient is unwelcome to both doctors and patients, but it is a reminder that things can go seriously wrong in the consulting room ["Doc accused of rape," News, April 20].

It is important to remember that the accused is innocent until proven guilty. That said, I want to point out that the American Psychiatric Association's Code of Ethics forbids sexual relations between psychiatrists and patients, whether the patient is currently in treatment or was in treatment with that psychiatrist.

Patients who believe that their doctor's behavior is inappropriately familiar should confront the doctor on the spot, or seek help elsewhere. In addition, such behavior should be reported to the local psychiatric society and state medical authorities.

Dr. Michael Schwartz, Stony Brook

Editor's note: The writer is an associate professor of clinical psychiatry at the Stony Brook University School of Medicine.