Letter: 'Bias-free' sex ed is needed

The editorial "Improve sex ed in our schools" [Sept. 16] got it right: Our kids need comprehensive, medically accurate and bias-free sex education, which has been shown in numerous studies to help prevent teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

That's where Planned Parenthood comes in. In classrooms and community-based organizations across Long Island, we educate tens of thousands of young people, parents and professionals about making safe, healthy and responsible decisions.

We also facilitate evidence-based sex ed workshops in many of Long Island's high-risk districts. These programs are funded by the New York State Department of Health and are proven effective in helping teens avoid pregnancy and disease.

We urge the state to do what's best for New York's young people. Continue funding comprehensive, evidence-based sexuality education like the ones provided by Planned Parenthood and make comprehensive sex education a requirement in public schools.

Reina Schiffrin, Hawthorne

JoAnn D. Smith, Hempstead

Editor's note: The writers are the presidents of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic and Planned Parenthood of Nassau County.