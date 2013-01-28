Letter: BOCES center helped this child

The closing of the BOCES Early Childhood Center in Levittown is very upsetting ["BOCES to close special ed school," News, Jan. 18]. My daughter attended classes there for two years after she was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. She was unable to speak and did not make eye contact with people outside the family. We were unsure of the quality of life she would have.

After her time at BOCES, she was able to transition into public school kindergarten with only minor services. Today she is bright, engaging and outgoing. Her grades are excellent, and she has quite an active social life for fourth grade.

Thanks to the dedicated professionals at BOCES, my beautiful daughter is living a normal life. In some cases, spending a little money early will save us all a lot of money later. Early intervention works.

Kevin Noonan, Farmingdale