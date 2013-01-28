OpinionLetters

Letter: BOCES center helped this child

Jeannine Tucci with her daughter Olivia, 3, and son John,...

Jeannine Tucci with her daughter Olivia, 3, and son John, 9. John attended the BOCES Early Childhood Center for hearing impaired students. (Jan. 17, Credit: David Pokress

The closing of the BOCES Early Childhood Center in Levittown is very upsetting ["BOCES to close special ed school," News, Jan. 18]. My daughter attended classes there for two years after she was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. She was unable to speak and did not make eye contact with people outside the family. We were unsure of the quality of life she would have.

After her time at BOCES, she was able to transition into public school kindergarten with only minor services. Today she is bright, engaging and outgoing. Her grades are excellent, and she has quite an active social life for fourth grade.

Thanks to the dedicated professionals at BOCES, my beautiful daughter is living a normal life. In some cases, spending a little money early will save us all a lot of money later. Early intervention works.

Kevin Noonan, Farmingdale

Didn't find what you were looking for?