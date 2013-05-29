Letter: Boy Scouts are appeasing critics

The Boy Scouts of America has approved a resolution to allow gay youths to join but not gay adults ["Scouts end ban on gay youths," News, May 24].

I find that quite troubling. The organization has made a compromise that in my opinion is an appeasement to deflect those who are opposed to the principles of the Boy Scouts. I was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer Scout, and found it to be a most rewarding and educational experience.

In my view, the Boy Scouts is about development of skills and abilities that enhance young men in their entrance into adulthood. One's sexuality shouldn't matter.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Glen Oaks Village