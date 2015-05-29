Letter: Boy Scouts reflect U.S. evolution

The story about the Boy Scouts of America changing its stance about participation by openly gay adults quoted former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, now president of the Boy Scouts ["Scouts rethink gay ban," News, May 22].

He said, "We must deal with the world as it is, not as we might wish it to be." What a statement!

If only all the people who are anti-gay, anti-women, anti-black, anti-Hispanic, anti-immigrant, anti-health care, anti-same sex marriage, etc., would read and understand that statement. This country is clearly evolving into a more diverse, more accepting, more tolerant and more inclusive society, and we're all better off for that!

Mike Bergen, West Babylon