Letter: Build airport facility near LIRR

Build Islip airport facility near LIRR

If Islip does receive funding for a federal inspection station at Long Island MacArthur Airport ["Islip: Suffolk to spend $1.5M on Airport," News, Sept. 18], the facility for international flights should be built where there is easy access to the Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma Station. The current air terminal is too far away.

Also, sufficient parking should be available so it won't interfere with commuter parking for buses and taxis. Incoming flights should be limited so they don't disturb local residents with noise and pollution.

A federal inspection station would be great for the economy and help relieve some congestion at Kennedy Airport.

Bernie McGrath, Holbrook