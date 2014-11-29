Letter: Campaign contributions skew public policy

Public sector unions used to be little work, low pay and good benefits ["Maragos calls to cap appointees' pay hikes," News, Nov. 22]. Now they are less work, great pay and unbelievable benefits. Who are the real public servants?

How many jobs have left Long Island, while our tax-based unions and local officials have gotten raises and step increases? Yes, there was a short wage freeze in Nassau County, but overtime made up for that for many people.

How many public employees work four days a week for 20 to 25 years, then retire in their 50s and collect a six-figure pension? The average citizen works for 30 or 40 years and won't retire until age 60 or 70.

And now after the election, property taxes are going up ["Nassau spending plan with 3.4% tax hike OKd," News, Nov. 25], and more businesses, residents and our children will be leaving.

Should we keep allowing election contributions, so that our local elected officials are indebted to the unions, Oheka Castle owner Gary Melius, etc.? Financial turmoil like Detroit's may not be as far away as we think. Looks like the fox really is watching the henhouse.

Gary Maksym, Massapequa