Letter: Catholic Church needs to change

I take issue with the letter "Vatican is right to assess feminist nuns" [May 10]. Women can and have been complicit in their oppression since patriarchy began: The oppressed begin to believe and live out the projections of the oppressors.

I, too, am a lifelong practicing Catholic, and I teach religious studies. I would like to commend Bob Keeler for his insightful and sensitive columns relating to the Roman Catholic Church ["The Vatican, nuns and misplaced priorities," Opinion, May 4]. I am grateful for his erudition.

The Roman Catholic Church is seemingly at a crossroads. One need only speak with college-age people, or better yet, take a good look around the emptier parish church on a Sunday morning. The problem isn't an accession to the times, or a relativism that demands no absolutes; the problem appears to be that the window Pope John XXIII threw open to the world has been slammed shut and quite possibly is being nailed shut.

Cristina O'Keefe, Setauket