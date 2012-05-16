OpinionLetters

Letter: Catholic Church needs to change

Pope Benedict XVI greets the faithful after the Urbi and Orbi blessing at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the the Vatican. (April 8, 2012) Credit: AP

I take issue with the letter "Vatican is right to assess feminist nuns" [May 10]. Women can and have been complicit in their oppression since patriarchy began: The oppressed begin to believe and live out the projections of the oppressors.

I, too, am a lifelong practicing Catholic, and I teach religious studies. I would like to commend Bob Keeler for his insightful and sensitive columns relating to the Roman Catholic Church ["The Vatican, nuns and misplaced priorities," Opinion, May 4]. I am grateful for his erudition.

The Roman Catholic Church is seemingly at a crossroads. One need only speak with college-age people, or better yet, take a good look around the emptier parish church on a Sunday morning. The problem isn't an accession to the times, or a relativism that demands no absolutes; the problem appears to be that the window Pope John XXIII threw open to the world has been slammed shut and quite possibly is being nailed shut.

Cristina O'Keefe, Setauket

