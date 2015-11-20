Letter: Cease immigration from 'terror havens'

It seems that politicians just can't help themselves. It's always the support of the party agenda before the people, even in light of the Paris terror attacks .

According to Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, the threat to New York is real but far less likely than in European countries. He said refugees admitted by the United States must go through "a year or two" of vetting. Really? Is it 12 months or twice that number? Doesn't he think that before he opines on the process he should know?

Might it not be better to immediately cease all immigration from terror havens like Syria? It would finally make sense for us all to agree that porous borders, lax immigration policies and bureaucratic vetting processes are pretty much akin to flipping lit matches at spilled gasoline.

Tom Dantonio, Northport