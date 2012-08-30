Letter: Christie touts Romney-Ryan leadership

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie caught his critics flat-footed ["Christie's keynote: 'America needs Mitt,' " News, Aug. 29]. They expected vintage Christie, but he passed on the red meat. No need to preach to the choir!

Instead, this product of immigrant heritage touted bipartisan accomplishments and let the independents and concerned Democrats tuning in know the truth of the critical choice we have before us: the memory of American greatness, or responsible leadership under a Romney-Ryan ticket, so our children can grow up in a second American century.

Rock on, Chris!

Deirdre Harvey, Valley Stream