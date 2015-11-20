OpinionLetters

Letter: Christmas is a religious holiday

People are taking to social media to show their frustration with the design of the new Starbucks holiday cup with #MerryChristmasStarbucks. Credit: Starbucks

I was angered reading that "Christian conservatives . . . criticized the lack of Christmas messaging and imagery" and by Donald Trump raising the idea of a boycott .

I'm not Christian. If I'm spending my $5 on a cup of Starbucks coffee, I should not be "messaged" about Christmas. Christmas is, no matter what retailers and TV shows would have us believe, a religious holiday. As such, its celebration belongs at home or in church.

If you really want to keep Christ in Christmas, then keep Christmas out of Starbucks.

Susan Mulligan, Kings Park

