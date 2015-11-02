Letter: Clinton's differing Benghazi stories

Regarding "11-hour hearing ends with no new revelations" [News, Oct. 23], I believe that Hillary Rodham Clinton's testimony plainly showed that the then-secretary of state and other high government officials knowingly lied by telling the American people that the Sept. 11, 2012, attack was a spontaneous demonstration due to an unrelated anti-Muslim YouTube video. The same day as the attack, Clinton emailed her daughter, "Two of our officers were killed by an al Qaeda-like group." The next day she telephoned the Libyan president and Egyptian prime minister that the attack was by an al-Qaida-affiliated group.

Your article quotes Clinton as saying she rejected the justification of the video as the cause of the killings. But others in the Obama administration blamed the video for weeks after. Three days after the attack, on the occasion of the return of remains of the four victims, Clinton said, "We've seen rage and violence directed at American embassies over an awful Internet video that we had nothing to do with." She consoled the father of the Benghazi victim Tyrone Woods by saying, "We're going to have that person arrested and prosecuted that did that video."

The reason for the administration's deception is obvious. The 2012 election was weeks away, and defeat was not an option.

Leonard Mansky, Roslyn

Editor's note: The writer is a former Democratic committeeman and president of the Greater Roslyn Democratic Club.