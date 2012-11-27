Letter: Coliseum should seek minor leagues

Did anyone really think that placing all of the Nassau Coliseum's sports-revenue eggs in one NHL team's basket was sound business ["Major moves on Hub," News, Nov. 21]?

The Long Island Ducks have proved that there is a sizable market on Long Island for minor league sports franchises that the entire family can enjoy, at much less than the cost of an Islanders ticket. Nassau County should refurbish the Coliseum and reach out to the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Basketball Development League, the National Lacrosse League and the American Hockey League.

These would enable families struggling with Long Island's high cost of living to take their kids to quality, yet affordable, sporting events. If the Coliseum could become home to teams in three of those leagues, it would revitalize both Long Island's sports scene and the Coliseum.

The loss of the Islanders, while discouraging, opens the door to many uplifting possibilities. The game may not be clear at the moment, but it is far from over.

Lee Nober, Old Bethpage

Editor's note: The writer is an assistant professor in the Sports Management Program at Farmingdale State College.