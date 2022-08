Newsday has reported on President Barack Obama's plan for "free" education ["Obama plan for free community college," News, Jan. 10]. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Taxpayers will have to pay for this proposed entitlement. I wonder whether the president believes that government funding is always "free"? Taxpayers are already on the hook for delinquent repayment of student loans and Pell grants.

Arthur Lawrence, St. James