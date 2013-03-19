Letter: Companies can't survive LI costs

In "Not your father's Long Island" [Editorial, March 10], Newsday says that "manufacturing jobs of the past are gone" and "the region must capitalize on its brain power, research and innovation."

The Northrop Grumman Corp. plant in Bethpage is where all the electronics and integration work has been performed. Many of the folks working there are highly skilled experts. This is where the brain power, research and innovation is.

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is angry that Northrop Grumman has received tax breaks and argues that it is obligated to keep jobs on the Island. Northrop Grumman is obligated to make sure it is a viable company.

Long Island is in decline. The innovators of tomorrow are leaving Long Island for places where they can buy a house, start a family and live a happy life. This is becoming increasingly difficult on Long Island because affordable housing for young folks is nonexistent.

The root of the problem is the cost of sustaining New York's local and state government, which is among the highest in the nation.

Richard Martinez, Bohemia