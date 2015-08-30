Letter: Connect lobsters and climate

The article on a new federal report about the Long Island lobster industry downplayed the reason lobsters are migrating to colder waters ["Record low in regional lobsters," News, Aug. 20].

According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, because the American lobster is highly influenced by temperature, climate change is expected to significantly impact the life history and distribution of the species. In the lobster's southern range, the number of days above 20 degrees Celsius is increasing, thereby threatening reproduction.

The same day, Newsday printed a cover story on insurance limits on superstorm Sandy infrastructure repairs, as well as a short piece on the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The latter cited climate scientists warning about rising seas.

It's time we recognize that climate change is here and causes financial harm. Newsday has an obligation to educate the public on the problem, impacts and solutions. This glaring omission was a missed opportunity.

Andrew Brunson, South Setauket

Editor's note: The writer is a member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, an advocacy organization.