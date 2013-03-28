Letter: Court hearings on same-sex marriage are historic

In the biting cold in Washington, supporters of same-sex marriage camped outside the Supreme Court ["Historic court test," News, March 27]. These folks would not pass up a chance to witness history.

Indeed, regardless of how the Supreme Court rules in two cases that challenge California's Proposition 8 and the Federal Defense of Marriage Act, its decisions and words will reverberate throughout history.

A broad ruling by the Supreme Court in one or both of the cases could universalize marriage equality in America. If the court rules against Proposition 8, marriage equality will likely be extended to California and nine other states.

Truly, gay rights and the fundamental definition of how our nation views marriage and families is among the last great civil rights struggles of our time. Disproportionate numbers of "millennials," people aged 18 to 36, support this initiative.

If this becomes a reality, there will be reluctance in socially conservative states, that is certain. In past decades, presidents have used the full might of their office to ensure that the hammer of social justice swung evenly and fairly. This situation should be no different.

Jeff Guillot, Babylon