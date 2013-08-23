Letter: Culture of failure shows in schools

Hempstead High School and many other schools are failing ["Hempstead High ranked among lowest 5% in NY," News, Aug. 23].

We have been throwing money at the situation for years, and it just gets worse. Government cannot fix this. The state has tried, teachers have tried, but the children still do not learn. I will guarantee you that the children fail because the parents have failed.

School is just another place to drop off the children for the day. How many of these students have rules about homework or moral guidance from their families?

Money will not solve this. It will take a moral change. Education and work are the only answers.

Fred Limbach, Port Jefferson Station



Where does the money go? I am 71, and as far back as I can remember, we have been supplying additional money for education.

The latest testing scores show very little or no improvement. So, what is the money doing? It certainly isn't making students smarter.

It seems to me that money doesn't convert to brilliance.

John Tarnagorski, Massapequa