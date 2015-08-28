Letter: Deepwater port a benefit?

Newsday's editorial "Don't let Suffolk plan gather dust" [Aug. 17] should be a personal letter to every politician in Suffolk County. I was happy to read about the out-of-the-box thinking to study the feasibility of a deepwater port for Long Island.

Long Island is just that: a long island. All freight transportation travels east or west and must pass through New York City, which is a natural choke point. Ports on the North Shore would allow freight to avoid the city transit.

There are initiatives to increase rail tunnels from both Long Island and New Jersey through New York City. Rail absolutely is part of the transportation solution, but it has its limits. Whether the freight is carried on rail or truck, it still must flow through the city.

All major infrastructure projects face opposition, take time and must show a cost justification. But Long Island has to come to grips with the fact that it is an island, and moving overland through New York City is slow and costly. Let's develop a deepwater port.

James T. Rooney, Centerport