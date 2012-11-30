Letter: Disappointed by storm insurance

I just read "After Sandy: Cuomo pushes insurers to act faster on claims" [News, Nov. 30] about so-called flood insurance. I was told six different stories about what is covered in my basement and what is not.

Three insurers said a washer/dryer is essential and is definitely covered by flood insurance. Three others, including my adjuster's supervisor, said it is considered "contents," and I don't have that coverage.

I'm looking to return to normal after 30 days without heat or hot water. I said to the supervisor, if I put eight adjusters in a room, I would get eight different versions of what is covered. He laughed and said you can put 10 in a room and get 10 different answers. I'm not laughing, and neither are many people who find themselves in a similar situation.

Richard Koffler, Merrick