I receive an endless barrage of solicitation calls, even though I am on both the federal and New York State "no calls" lists. They come weekdays, some after 10 p.m., and on weekends.

How about the politicians, who always tell the public they are fighting for us, entering this skirmish by writing a law against unsolicited calls -- a law that is simple, honest and without loopholes.

Jules W. Rabin, Valley Stream