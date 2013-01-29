Letter: Don't force generators on stations

I don't own a gas station, and I did wait on too many gas lines after superstorm Sandy, but I do not agree with the Town of Hempstead forcing gas stations to buy generators ["Law requires gas station generator," News, Jan. 23.

It's not the gas stations' fault that deliveries weren't made. It's also not their fault that the Long Island Power Authority didn't restore their electricity quickly enough. Why place this burden on them?

Gas station owners are struggling in this economy like every other business owner. A better solution would be to force LIPA to prioritize the restoration of power to these gas stations and do whatever is needed to ensure fewer disruptions in the delivery of gas.

Dennis Pekoff, Bellmore