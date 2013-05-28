Letter: Don't send bill for Lopez bailout

Newsday's story leaves out the answer to one critical question: By what stretch of the imagination should I pay even one cent in tax money for former Assemb. Vito Lopez's (D-Brooklyn) settlement with his accusers ["Silver: I'm sorry," News, May 21]?

If I incur a government penalty, such as a parking ticket, I must pay it myself. If I agree to settle litigation that involves payment, I must make that myself.

If Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) thinks that Lopez needs some help, he should at the very least dip into his own little tin box and make his own donation.

Stu Chamberlain, West Sayville