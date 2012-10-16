Letter: Double-dipping at SCPD's offensive

It was with great disgust that I read that Edward Webber had been named as the new Suffolk County police commissioner ["Double dip confusion," News, Oct. 13]. There was no one younger who had the credentials to take this job? Not one person who would not be double-dipping?

I agree with commentator E.J. McMahon, who called this arrangement "inappropriate, especially in these times" ["Double dollars for top cop," News, Sept. 27]. Others are trying to get by on a fraction of what this man will rake in.

Webber offered to defer his payment for sick and vacation time that he did not take. How much sick and vacation time do these people get anyway? How many people are working jobs that offer no time off at all?

This deal may be legal, but it is not moral. Now we know why the county is going broke.

Madeline Back, Ronkonkoma