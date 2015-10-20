Letter: Drive carefully near chicken restaurant

There is nothing more ubiquitous on Long Island than fast-food restaurants; however with the lines at the new Chick-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station, you would think that we had never seen a chicken sandwich ["Fans flock on LI," News, Oct. 8].

I'm concerned about the unsafe driving conditions near there. People make U-turns on Route 347 to get to the Chick-fil-A. I was in the left-most turning lane, and people in the turning lane to my right were making U-turns across my lane to get there. That's dangerous. These people think everybody wants chicken and are risking their lives.

Maybe someone will look at this intersection. In the meantime, enjoy your chicken, but please drive safely.

Neil Bellovin, Port Jefferson