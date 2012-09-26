Letter: Drone strikes should cease

Your editorial "Seduced by the drones" [Sept. 23] quotes a national poll stating that "most Americans support the drone strikes" and concludes that they are "willing to accept the deaths of innocent civilians" as collateral damage.

The alarming lack of remorse for death is quite callous, and the controversy does not stop here. Such killings clearly violate international law by targeting alleged security threats that are far from any declared war zone. These killings should be seen as acts of international terrorism.

To comprehend the implications, let us reverse the roles. Imagine a person in Yemen gets behind a remote control, flies a predator drone into U.S. territory and bombs a house in a major city. The instant reaction would be to declare this an act of international terrorism, and would most likely elicit a swift and lethal response from the U.S. defense community.

Jason Mueller, Stony Brook

Editor's note: The writer is a student at Stony Brook University.