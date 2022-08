Regarding Lane Filler's column "Lesson No. 1: Don't bet on the pineapple!" [Opinion, April 25]:

Federal money spent in a year on No Child Left Behind: $28.9 billion.

Federal budget for the Race to the Top: $4.35 billion.

Using an inane story about a pineapple and a hare with equally pointless questions on the New York State eighth-grade English language arts exam: Priceless.

Marleen Fenton, East Meadow