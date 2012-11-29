Letter: Electricity bills are an affront

My longtime complaints about the inept management at LIPA pale next to the reality of how poorly the utility handled everything related to superstorm Sandy.

The lack of communication with or care for customers is mind-boggling. But LIPA reached a new low when it sent out regular utility bills this month as if nothing happened ["Billing misstep is typical LIPA," Editorial, Nov. 28].

LIPA did state that it will not demand payment from customers whose homes were destroyed or charge the 1.5 percent late fee. Wow, you mean we don't have to pay for services not rendered?

How about Long Islanders charging this pathetic utility a late fee for the extended outage due to a lack of planning, a surcharge for food lost, and an estimated balanced-budget bill for the life-altering headache and heartache it caused?

Bruce M. Resch, East Meadow