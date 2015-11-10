Letter: Emphasize social studies, civics

For years, we've laughed at the inability of the "man on the street" to answer basic civics questions: Who is the vice president of the United States? How many justices are on the U.S. Supreme Court?

Educators are finally realizing that the collapse of civics education is no laughing matter .

One problem is a course called "Participation in Government." It's a vacuous, simplistic course based on issues and community service, best described as a primer for community organizers. What we should have is a course on the origins, foundation and operation of American government, including an in-depth study of the U.S. Constitution.

Section 801 of the New York State Education Law reads: "The Regents shall prescribe courses of instruction in the history, meaning, significance and effect of the provisions of the Constitution of the United States, the amendments thereto, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the State of New York and the amendments thereto . . . ."

Parents may consider contacting their local school districts to determine whether their district is following Section 801. Better yet, parents should contact state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to ask why the law is being ignored.

Andrea Vecchio, East Islip

Editor's note: The writer is an activist with the taxpayer groups East Islip TaxPAC and Long Islanders for Educational Reform.