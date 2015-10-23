Letter: End popular vote for judgeships

Once again, voters on Election Day will confront dozens of unfamiliar names on the ballot: candidates for judges of supreme, surrogate's, county and district courts. It's time for this practice to end.

Years ago, we mercifully stopped electing justices to the Court of Appeals and substituted merit selection, a process about to be used to choose a new chief judge ["7 on list for top judge," News, Oct. 16].

Why are the political clubhouses still picking all the other candidates, most notoriously the Supreme Court justices voted on by both Nassau and Suffolk voters after "judicial conventions"?

It's time for total reform, either through a state constitutional convention or responsible bills in the legislature.

David Zielenziger, Great Neck