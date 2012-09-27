Letter: Evaluate teachers, but not by tests

What makes teaching any different from every other job ["Get moving on evaluations," Editorial, Sept. 21]? It seems obvious to me that, just like any other employee, teachers should be evaluated by their supervisors.

The product they produce, education of students, should be a big part of the evaluation. Supervisors should be able to evaluate teachers without standardized testing of the students. If they are unable to do so, then maybe they are not qualified to supervise.

Perhaps inviting comments from students and parents would produce some constructive criticism as well. Everyone knows who the good and bad teachers are.

Each student has his or her limitations, and they are not all capable of the same level of achievement. Therefore, standardized tests are not a fair way to evaluate teachers. I know it's politically incorrect to say this, but we all know it's true, and until we face the truth, we will not fix the school system.

Kathy O'Hara, Huntington