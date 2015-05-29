Letter: Fed report shows economic damage

The article "Yellen preps to hike rates" [News, May 23] has persuaded me to vote Republican in the 2016 election. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she might raise interest rates if the jobs picture is good and if there is a need to fight inflation.

Yellen mentioned near-zero interest, which is bad for investors and seniors. She said that wage growth is at a record low -- thank you, Democrats. Yellen said too many people are looking for full-time jobs instead of their part-time work -- thank you, Obamacare. She mentioned a lackluster housing recovery; I blame Democrats, especially Bill Clinton and former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.). Yellen also mentioned modest business investment, which I believe is a result of so many regulations and taxes, again the fault of Democrats.

Boy, do we need a change. I believe the current administration has handled foreign policy horribly as well.

Whoever runs on the Republican ticket has my vote.

Bob Casale, Glen Head