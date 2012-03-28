OpinionLetters

Letter: Food pantry helps the needy

Jean Kelly, Executive Director of The INN in the new...

Jean Kelly, Executive Director of The INN in the new Guestchoice Pantry prior to today's ribbon cutting. (March 4, 2012) Credit: Newsday/Audrey C. Tiernan

Regarding "Hempstead pantry is a blight" [Letters, March 12], I am gratified pay a few more cents in taxes to cover the costs of servicing the needs of this program, and of making up the taxes that the Mary Brennan Interfaith Nutrition Network soup kitchen does not pay.

I am one of the many volunteers at the INN. What we share and enjoy is compassion for strangers in need.

The INN is not a blight on the community. It is a shining beacon of hope.

Judith Natelson, East Meadow

