Letter: Food pantry helps the needy

Regarding "Hempstead pantry is a blight" [Letters, March 12], I am gratified pay a few more cents in taxes to cover the costs of servicing the needs of this program, and of making up the taxes that the Mary Brennan Interfaith Nutrition Network soup kitchen does not pay.

I am one of the many volunteers at the INN. What we share and enjoy is compassion for strangers in need.

The INN is not a blight on the community. It is a shining beacon of hope.

Judith Natelson, East Meadow