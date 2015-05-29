Letter: Gas prices burden some

A letter writer said that higher gas prices could be a good thing, because they will discourage people from driving ["Higher gas prices can be good thing," May 21].

Does he think that people will stop driving to work on Long Island, where public transportation is not good? Or does he think that the elderly living on Social Security will be able to stop driving to their doctor appointments?

Does he think people will stop driving to the store for food? Or does he think people will want to sit in their houses and do nothing?

This is liberal spin.

Michael Luna, North Babylon